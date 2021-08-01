Hedget (HGET) Market Capitalization Tops $7.53 Million

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Hedget coin can now be bought for approximately $4.30 or 0.00010782 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hedget has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a market capitalization of $7.53 million and $1.80 million worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00055619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.80 or 0.00798666 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00091211 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

