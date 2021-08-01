HedgeTrade Price Reaches $0.96 on Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $336.07 million and $78,915.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

