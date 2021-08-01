Helex (HLX) Price Hits $0.12

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Helex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helex has a total market cap of $8,175.97 and approximately $5,441.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Helex has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00056241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.00 or 0.00800782 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00087187 BTC.

Helex Coin Profile

Helex is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official website is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Buying and Selling Helex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

