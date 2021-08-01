Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.10% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 72.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 88.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,158,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after buying an additional 544,870 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at about $5,194,000. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at about $5,392,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP opened at $28.67 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.27.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

