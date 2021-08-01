Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Evercore ISI

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HP. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,447. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.22.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,432,000. Eagle Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,928,000. Janus Capital Management increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1,025.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 145,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 132,474 shares during the period. Assetmark purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $0. Finally, Kiltearn Partners increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners now owns 1,292,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,222,000 after buying an additional 389,869 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

