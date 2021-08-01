Helmet.insure One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.05 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $11.40 million and $1.05 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00047246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00102945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00138599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,974.32 or 0.99794751 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.46 or 0.00826761 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,059,522 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

