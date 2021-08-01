Helpico (HELP) 1-Day Volume Tops $711.00

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Helpico coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0951 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Helpico has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Helpico has a market capitalization of $2,246.84 and $711.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00045488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00102193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00135695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,718.11 or 1.00241156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.97 or 0.00832772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

