HempCoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.71 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.71 million and $176.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HempCoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,238.09 or 1.00000308 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00031373 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00070221 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000752 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009639 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000126 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,876,342 coins and its circulating supply is 262,741,192 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

