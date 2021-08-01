Heritage Way Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,921 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.5% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 37.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 62.2% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $87.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,962,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,850,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.78. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $91.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,896,000. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.