Heritage Way Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.8% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $328.19. 2,381,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $348.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.20.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

