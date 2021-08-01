Heritage Way Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 19.8% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after acquiring an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after acquiring an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $440.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,730,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,105. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $443.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

