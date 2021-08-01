Heritage Way Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after purchasing an additional 75,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,937 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

KO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,727,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,422,190. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $245.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.