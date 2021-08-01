Heritage Way Advisors LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.5% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,609 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,664 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $172.20. 5,346,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,103,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.