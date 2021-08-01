Heritage Way Advisors LLC Has $3.84 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.6% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,017,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,629. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

