Heritage Way Advisors LLC Has $4.13 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.7% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $33,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $317.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,333. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $321.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

