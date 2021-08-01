Heritage Way Advisors LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.1% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,741,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

