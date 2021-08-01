Heritage Way Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,679,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,989. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.