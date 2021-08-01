Heritage Way Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.5% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 30,706 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 76,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 121,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.02. 6,813,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,412,558. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $114.12 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

