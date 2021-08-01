Heritage Way Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Equifax makes up 1.5% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 21.6% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after buying an additional 1,220,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $197,991,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after buying an additional 798,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equifax by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after acquiring an additional 514,795 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $83,062,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.11.

EFX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $260.60. 378,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,528. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $261.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

