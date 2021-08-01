Heritage Way Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,599 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.6% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $118,920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,688,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.12. The firm has a market cap of $214.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $98.67 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.