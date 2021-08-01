Heritage Way Advisors LLC Sells 3,248 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,458 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,438,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,187,339. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

