Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,506.68. 41 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $792.04 and a 52-week high of $1,572.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,457.49.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

