Hermez Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.29 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 15% against the dollar. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.95 or 0.00009602 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $18.57 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00055576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.08 or 0.00784907 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005267 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00039705 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

