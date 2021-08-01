HeroNode Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $79.00 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, HeroNode has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. HeroNode has a market cap of $235,040.21 and $79.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HeroNode alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00057064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.43 or 0.00805152 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00040159 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode (CRYPTO:HER) is a coin. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.