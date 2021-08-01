Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,200 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 513,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Histogen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

HSTO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 15,785,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.04. Histogen has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 129.60% and a negative net margin of 1,401.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTO. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Histogen by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 62,716 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Histogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Histogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Histogen by 569.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 135,865 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Histogen by 1,231.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 794,242 shares during the period. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

