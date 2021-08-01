Hive (HIVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $158.88 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, Hive has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a market cap of $158.88 million and approximately $13.87 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000971 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000159 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000121 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001182 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000954 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 410,427,789 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

