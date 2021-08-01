HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in July

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of HMN Financial stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. HMN Financial has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $105.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33.
HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter.
HMN Financial Company Profile
HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.
Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.