HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in July

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of HMN Financial stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. HMN Financial has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $105.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in HMN Financial by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HMN Financial by 1,094.9% in the 1st quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of HMN Financial by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of HMN Financial by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 270,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 90,536 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

