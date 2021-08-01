Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,200 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the June 30th total of 203,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 117.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.47 price target (down previously from C$46.00) on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Shares of HMCBF opened at $31.07 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $31.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

