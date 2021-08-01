Homeros (HMR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.41 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $24.44 million and $5.41 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00054987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.87 or 0.00795900 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00039766 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

