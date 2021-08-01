HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. HomeStreet reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

HMST traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.71. 153,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $52.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at $1,243,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 117.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 111,338 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 137.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 51,237 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.