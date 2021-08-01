Honest Price Tops $0.0226 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $115,096.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Honest has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00048103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00103341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00137916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,145.28 or 1.00088394 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.93 or 0.00826909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

