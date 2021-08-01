Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Raised by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON opened at $233.79 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $146.21 and a one year high of $234.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.84. The company has a market capitalization of $161.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.