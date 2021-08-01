Hord Price Up 91.2% This Week (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Hord coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000556 BTC on major exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $11.08 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hord has traded 91.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00100954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00134760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,893.01 or 1.00003786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002541 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $336.28 or 0.00822362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,699,208 coins.

