Horizon Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $7.83 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 59.8% against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000491 BTC on exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $7.83 million and $497,788.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00045722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00102462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00135327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,861.74 or 0.99944143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.09 or 0.00840153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.