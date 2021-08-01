Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Short Interest Up 38.8% in July

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the June 30th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,102.0 days.

Shares of HSHIF stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.30. Hoshizaki has a 52 week low of $93.75 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

Hoshizaki Company Profile

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

