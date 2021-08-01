Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 5,540,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2,921.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

HMHC stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.66.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 130.68% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.