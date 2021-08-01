Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.21% of Howard Bancorp worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,514,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after acquiring an additional 104,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after buying an additional 71,089 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 525,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 49,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 11.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 126,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBMD stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.93. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 24.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens cut Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Howard Bancorp Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

