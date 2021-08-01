HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,031 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HPQ stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.