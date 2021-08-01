H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,293,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,823 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.71% of H&R Block worth $28,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 14.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 95,188 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,131,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 162,999 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 422.68%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 31.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

