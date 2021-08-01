HTMLCOIN Hits Market Cap of $7.96 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $7.96 million and $8,512.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HTMLCOIN

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

