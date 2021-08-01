HTMLCOIN (HTML) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,146.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $8.46 million and approximately $9,146.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000099 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

