Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Position Decreased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,070 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.52% of Hub Group worth $12,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.01. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

