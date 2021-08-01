Hub Group’s (HUBG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $83.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s current price.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of HUBG stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $66.28. 304,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.