Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBM shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$8.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -14.42. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.16 and a 12-month high of C$11.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.45.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$438.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.0687815 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

