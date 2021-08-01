Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Update

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the June 30th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

HUFAF stock remained flat at $$14.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. Hufvudstaden AB has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.34.

About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Property Management and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

