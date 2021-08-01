Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Update

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the June 30th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
HUFAF stock remained flat at $$14.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. Hufvudstaden AB has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.34.
About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)
