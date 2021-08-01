Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,429,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Humana by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after acquiring an additional 449,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,620,000 after acquiring an additional 346,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,963,000 after acquiring an additional 338,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $425.86 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $442.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

