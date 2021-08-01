Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,203,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.65.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $425.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.80. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

