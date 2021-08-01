Humanscape (HUM) Market Cap Achieves $55.07 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $55.07 million and approximately $24.73 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 542,759,635 coins. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

