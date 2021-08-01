Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Huntsman stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,681,000 after acquiring an additional 856,885 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,131 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Huntsman by 16.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,571,000 after acquiring an additional 464,000 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 1.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,887,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,238,000 after acquiring an additional 49,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 92.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

