Huobi BTC Price Hits $41,418.02 on Top Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $41,418.02 or 1.00297956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and $9.46 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00101562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00134727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,385.38 or 1.00218910 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.49 or 0.00826962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

